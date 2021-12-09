DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $85,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

AIG stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

