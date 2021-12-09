DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,580 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

A opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

