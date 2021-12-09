Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 297

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 392 ($5.20) to GBX 297 ($3.94) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.11) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.57).

LON:ROO traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.20 ($3.15). 1,001,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,060. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

