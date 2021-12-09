Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €109.25 ($122.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a PE ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($163.37).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.