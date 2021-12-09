Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €140.00 ($157.30) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €109.25 ($122.75) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

