Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

