Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXLG. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

