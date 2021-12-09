Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Target Price to $33.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,818 shares of company stock valued at $575,953 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

