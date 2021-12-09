Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Review

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Devon Energy pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Devon Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05% Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 6.30 -$2.68 billion $1.67 26.89 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.09 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.51

Magnolia Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $42.79, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Devon Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

