Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.75

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DWHT opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.43) on Thursday. Dewhurst has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,791 ($37.01). The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,677.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.83.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

About Dewhurst

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.