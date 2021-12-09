DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,741 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

