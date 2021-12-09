Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

