DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $95.14

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.14, but opened at $98.40. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 10,686 shares.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.