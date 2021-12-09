Digitex Futures Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

