Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.01. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.