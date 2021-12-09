Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $221.87 and last traded at $222.04. Approximately 19,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,924,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.

Specifically, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

