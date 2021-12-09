Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.63 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.