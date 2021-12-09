Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.68. 375,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$46.56 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.69.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.