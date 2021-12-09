DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $6,411,600.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

DoorDash stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 2,606,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,928. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

