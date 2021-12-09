Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 18,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

