Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.83

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.83 and last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 15878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -631.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.33.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.625599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

