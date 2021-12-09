Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

