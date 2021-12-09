Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

