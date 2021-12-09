DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $28.00 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

