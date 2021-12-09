Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $3.01. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 21,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

