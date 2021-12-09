e-Gulden Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00317263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,387 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,132 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

