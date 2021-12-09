Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

