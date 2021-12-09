Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.