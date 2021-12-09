Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

