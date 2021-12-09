Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $153.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $156.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $596.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 329,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

