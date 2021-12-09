Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 95,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,882,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

