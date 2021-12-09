Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Boosted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 166,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

NYSE EW opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

