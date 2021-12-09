Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

NYSE EW traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

