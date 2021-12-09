Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.
NYSE EW traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
