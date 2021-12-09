EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 302 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.57 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

