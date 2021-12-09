EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $369,000 Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $309.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.77 and its 200-day moving average is $305.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

