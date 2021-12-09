eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,568. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

