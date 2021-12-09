Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

ELAN opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

