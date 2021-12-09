Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $207.62 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $207.62 million and approximately $489,558.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,338,268 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

