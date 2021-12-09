Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $223,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $244.94. 9,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $153.68 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

