Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.11.

LLY stock opened at $244.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $153.68 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

