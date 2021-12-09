Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce $14.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ELYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 34,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 93,546 shares of company stock worth $320,248 in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 138,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,320. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

