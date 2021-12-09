Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 365,597 shares traded.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Radio by 5.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

