Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.11.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$36.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.68. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels acquired 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.