Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Cap of $9.05 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $48,416.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.