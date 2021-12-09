Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $20,725,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

