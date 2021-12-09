Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 147.38%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.33%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tsakos Energy Navigation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 0.55 -$671.98 million ($38.99) -0.20 Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.22 $24.00 million ($4.94) -1.59

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% Tsakos Energy Navigation -9.67% -3.24% -1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Eneti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

