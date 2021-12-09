Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Shares Down 12.5%

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 160,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 110,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

