EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

