Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. Entain has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

