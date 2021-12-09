EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. It announced a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, indicating an 82% sequential increase. The company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. However, although the company is committed in returning capital to shareholders, the upstream firm has been paying lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. Also, rising lease and well operating costs is hurting the firm's bottom-line.”

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.